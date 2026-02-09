Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba because of aviation fuel shortage

Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a U.S. blockade of oil to the Caribbean nation.

Canadian tourism is vital to Cuba’s economy. Global Affairs Canada, a governmental office, has said Canada is Cuba’s second-largest source of direct investment to the island, particularly in the mining and tourism sectors, which have never fully recovered from the pandemic slump.

Air Canada said that in the coming days it will send empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers to bring them home.

Air Transat and West Jet/Sunwing both say they intend to continue flights as planned despite the fuel announcement.

Air Canada says its flight suspension begins Monday.