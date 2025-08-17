Akie Iwai wins Portland Classic to join twin sister Chisato as rookie LPGA Tour champion

The 23-year-old Japanese player broke through in her first season on the LPGA Tour after winning six times on the JLPGA Tour.

She had second-place finishes in Thailand in February and Los Angeles in April, then watched her sister win at Mayakoba in May in Mexico. On Sunday, Chisato Iwai shot a 64 to tie for third, five strokes back.

The winner finished at 24-under 264 on the tree-lined course. She opened with consecutive 67s, then shot a 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

American Gurleen Kaur was a career-best second, closing with a 65. Linn Grant of Sweden had a 67 to join Chisato Iwai at 19 under. Grace Kim of Australia was 18 under after a 70.

Amateur Kiara Romero shot a 64 to tie for seventh at 16 under in her first tour start. The University of Oregon player won the 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 2025 Big Ten title.

“It feels great to just play really well my first LPGA event,” Romero said." Kind of gives me a lot of confidence going into the school year... All the Ducks fans are out here. So, we had a big crowd and a lot of people cheering me on, so it meant a lot to put a good week."

The tournament is the longest continuous event on the LPGA Tour except for the majors, dating to 1972.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf