Albies' single in 7th for Braves breaks up combined no-hit bid by Cubs

Horton struck out six and walked one over five innings in his 19th major league start and 20th appearance. The 24-year-old rookie was removed after throwing 75 pitches and retiring his last 14 batters.

Brown struck out three and walked one in the sixth. Chicago was nursing a 1-0 lead at Wrigley Field.

Horton's walk to Matt Olson in the first capped a 10-pitch plate appearance.

Horton entered 9-4 with a 2.92 ERA this season, including 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA in eight outings since the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb