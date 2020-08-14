Alcatraz to reopen after monthslong closure due to pandemic

The island, which once housed Al Capone and George "Machine Gun Kelly," will reopen Monday. But it will be an outdoor-only experience, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Mercury News reported Thursday.

The National Park Service, which owns Alcatraz, has been steadily reopening other national parks, including Yosemite, Muir Woods, Sequoia-Kings Canyon, Pinnacles and others, often with reduced visitation and closed visitor centers.