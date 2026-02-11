Alex Murdaugh continues to insist he didn't kill wife and son as he gets another day in court

The defense argues the trial judge made rulings that prevented a fair trial, such as allowing in evidence of Murdaugh stealing from clients that had nothing to do with the killings but biased jurors against him. They detail the lack of physical evidence — no DNA or blood was found splattered on Murdaugh or any of his clothes, even though the killings were at close range with powerful weapons that were never found.

And they said the court clerk assigned to oversee the evidence and the jury during the trial influenced jurors to find Murdaugh guilty, hoping to improve sales of a book she was writing about the case. She has since pleaded guilty to lying about what she said and did to a different judge.

Prosecutors argued that the clerk's comments were fleeting and the evidence against Murdaugh was overwhelming. His lawyer said that didn't matter because the comments a juror said she made — urging jurors to watch Murdaugh's body language and listen to his testimony carefully — removed his presumption of innocence before the jury ever deliberated.

“If only the people who may be innocent get a fair trial, then our Constitution isn’t working,” Murdaugh's lawyer Dick Harpootlian told the justices.

Murdaugh won't leave prison

The case continues to captivate. There are streaming miniseries, best selling books and dozens of true crime podcasts about how the multimillionaire Southern lawyer whose family dominated and controlled the legal system in tiny Hampton County ended up in a maximum security South Carolina prison.

Even if Murdaugh wins this appeal, he isn't going anywhere. Hanging over the 57-year-old's head is a 40-year federal prison sentence for stealing more than $12 million from clients intended for their medical care and living expenses after they or their relatives suffered devastating and even deadly injuries in accidents.

Wednesday's state Supreme Court hearing featured the same lawyers who squared off at Murdaugh's 2023 murder trial, although Murdaugh is not there. The hearing ran well beyond the scheduled 90 minutes. Written briefs from both sides blew past the 100 pages typically allowed for appeals.

The first half of the arguments focused on former Colleton County Clerk of Court Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hill. She pleaded guilty in December to obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter photographs that were sealed court exhibits in Murdaugh’s case and then lying about it

The most pointed question from justices Wednesday came for prosecutor Creighton Waters. They asked if it was OK that the judge who initially rejected the appeal for a new trial was right to ignore testimony from a few jurors while believing the 11 who did not accuse the clerk of misconduct.

Waters agreed there were problems, but said they were so isolated in the six-week trial that they had no impact. Murdaugh's lawyers said that is impossible to figure out because jurors could be influenced subtly, without realizing it.

“It was improper. Perhaps not improper to the point of reversal, but it was improper,” Chief Justice John Kittredge observed.

There will be no immediate decision. Rulings usually take months to be handed down.

Prosecutors reiterate evidence for conviction

Prosecutors have said in court papers there is no reason to throw out the guilty verdicts for murder against Murdaugh.

They carefully recounted the case for the first 34 pages of their brief. Murdaugh's financial situation was crumbling as he stole from clients to repay his mounting debts from his drug habit and expensive tastes. He defrauded his insurance company when a longtime family employee fell and died at their home, and was financially vulnerable when Paul Murdaugh caused a boat crash that killed a teen.

The brief recalls evidence that helped convict Alex Murdaugh, who told investigators for months he hadn't seen his wife and son for about an hour before they were killed. That story went unchallenged until investigators cracked the passcode on Paul Murdaugh's phone and found a video with a barking dog and Alex Murdaugh's voice admonishing it five minutes before the young man stopped using his phone.

Defense says court allowed an unfair trial

Alex Murdaugh's lawyers argued Wednesday that several decisions by trial judge Clifton Newman allowed evidence that led to an unfair trial. They said the chief investigator lied to the grand jury that indicted Murdaugh by telling them the ammunition used in one of the killings was found in other guns at the Murdaugh home and that blood spatter was found on Murdaugh's clothes.

In the insular world of South Carolina, the state Supreme Court's decision could have impacts well beyond courtrooms. Sitting at the prosecution table on Wednesday with the case's chief litigator was Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a candidate in November's election for the open governor's seat.