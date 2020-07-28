AMC, Universal agree to shrink theatrical window to 17 days

That infuriated theater owners. Adam Aron, chief executive of AMC, said the company would no longer play Universal releases and said he would do the same for any distributor that "unilaterally abandons current windowing practices absent good faith negotiations between us."

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but AMC will get a share of the premium video-on-demand revenue.

“The theatrical experience continues to be the cornerstone of our business," said Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. "The partnership we’ve forged with AMC is driven by our collective desire to ensure a thriving future for the film distribution ecosystem and to meet consumer demand with flexibility and optionality.”

Aron called it “a historic, industry-changing agreement" that benefits both parties.

“This multi-year agreement preserves exclusivity for theatrical viewing for at least the first three weekends of a film’s release, during which time a considerable majority of a movie’s theatrical box office revenue typically is generated,” said Aron. “AMC will also share in these new revenue streams that will come to the movie ecosystem from premium video on demand.”

The deal has potentially profound ramifications for an industry reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The largest chains have been closed in the U.S. for more than four months. Exhibitors, including AMC, are currently planning on a large-scale reopening by late August, with Warner Bros.' "Tenet" prepared to usher moviegoers back over the Labor Day weekend, after debuting a week earlier overseas.

Universal has opted to postpone its largest upcoming films — including “F9” and “Minions” — into next year. The studio sent “The King of Staten Island” directly to homes. Its next scheduled release expected in theaters is “Candyman” on Oct. 16.

The National Association of Theater Owners declined to comment on the new deal.

