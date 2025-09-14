American Jefferson-Wooden and Jamaica's Seville win 100s at worlds; Sha'carri finishes fifth

TOKYO (AP) — Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the U.S. and Oblique Seville of Jamaica won the 100-meter finals at world championships Sunday in a changing of the guard in track.
Jefferson-Wooden blew away the field, finishing in 10.61 seconds to break Sha'Carri Richardson's two-year-old world-championship record. Richardson barely squeezed into the final and finished fifth depite running a season-best 10.94.
Seville, who works with Usain Bolt's old coach, Glen Mills, reeled in countryman Kishane Thompson for a win in 9.77. Defending world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles finished third.
