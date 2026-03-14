American-owned Burnley held to draw and running out of games to avoid relegation from Premier League

Burnley has won just four of its 30 league games.

Sunderland, another promoted team, appears to be safe from relegation but is limping toward the end of the season after a third straight home loss – this time to Brighton 1-0.

The only goal was a bizarre one, with Yankuba Minteh’s mis-hit cross from the byline somehow squeezing in at the near post in the 58th minute at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland hadn’t lost at home until a defeat to Liverpool on Feb. 11. Since then, it has lost to Fulham and now Brighton.

Title race

Later, the focus switches to the title race as first-place Arsenal hosts Everton before second-place Manchester City — seven points back — visits West Ham. Chelsea also plays, at home to Newcastle.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer