Americans finish strong with a relay record at swim worlds

The United States, which had a frustrating swim world championships, ended on a high note Sunday with a world record in the women’s 4x100 medley in the last event of the eight-day championships
Athletes of team United States celebrate after winning gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Sports
By STEPHEN WADE – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE (AP) — The United States, which had a frustrating swim world championships, ended on a high note Sunday with a record in the women's 4x100 medley in the last event of the eight-day championships.

The Americans swam a record time of 3 minutes, 49.34 seconds, breaking their own old record of 3:49.63.

The United States finished with nine gold medals — one more than Australia — but has battled a case of “acute gastroenteritis” picked up at a training camp in Thailand.

The malady clearly affected the team's up-and-down performances in the eight days in Singapore.

