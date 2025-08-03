Americans finish strong with a relay world record in the swim worlds to top medal tables

The United States finished with nine gold medals and 29 overall, ahead of Australia with eight gold and 20 overall. France and Canada were next in the gold-medal count with four gold medals. The 18-year-old Canadian star Summer McIntosh won all four golds.

The Americans battled a case of “acute gastroenteritis” picked up at a training camp in Thailand. The malady clearly affected the team's up-and-down performances in Singapore.

“This is the best way to end the meet,” Gretchen Walsh said. "And I feel like we have such a good opportunity when you have this stacked group of women closing it out on a relay like this.

“We’re going to leave Singapore with a smile on our faces,” she added.

Regan Smith, Kate Douglass and Walsh swam the first three legs with Torri Huske taking the anchor.

The Americans had only five gold medals through six days, but won four in the last two as team health clearly improved.

Finke defends his team

American Bobby Finke, the Paris Olympic champion at 1,500 meters, took a bronze in that event on Sunday. But he also had a message for critics back home.

They included former American swimmers Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte in a critical social media post.

Three-time Olympic gold-medalist Rowdy Gaines called for changes at USA Swimming, in an interview with The Associated Press. The governing body has been without a CEO for a year.

“I’m proud of the USA team and what we’ve been able to accomplish despite all the people back at home saying whatever they want to say,” Finke said. “But you know, I’m proud of these boys. If someone’s angry, my DMs are open.”

“Do whatever you want," he added. ”But you know, I’m proud of the team and what we’ve been able to do here. It’s a big stepping point for the 2028 LA Olympics."

Sunday's closing day featured eight finals and victories for seven different teams.

But there were two clear stars throughout the week.

Leon Marchand of France left the worlds on Sunday with what he came for – two individual gold medals.

McIntosh came away with four individual golds – one shy of her quest to win five. Still, she is only the second woman at a world championships to win four individual golds.

Her only blip was finishing third to American Katie Ledecky in the 800 freestyle on Saturday.

And 12-year-old Chinese Yu Zidi, in an astounding performance, finished fourth in all three of her individual races. She, however, did pick up a bronze medal in a relay, where she swam in the prelims but not in the final. She swam the 200 fly, and both IM races.

Sunday's results

Kliment Kolesnikov of the Neutral Athletes won the men’s 50 backstroke in 23.68. Kolesnikov holds the world record (23.55). Pieter Coetze of South Africa and Pavel Samusenko of the Neutral Athletes tied for silver (24.17).

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania, the world record holder, claimed the 50 breaststroke (29.55) with silver for Tang Qianting of China (30.03) and bronze to Benedetta Pilato of Italy (30.14).

Meg Harris of Australia took the women’s 50 free (24.02). Harris was also the silver medalist in the same event in the Paris Olympics. China claimed the next two places with Wu Qingfeng (24.26) taking silver and bronze for Cheng Yujie (24.28).

Ahmed Jaouadi of Tunisia, winner of the 800 free, added the 1,500 title on Sunday (14:34.41) with silver for Sven Schwarz of Germany (14:35.69) and bronze for American Finke (14:36.60).

Marchand won the 400 IM but didn't break his own world record. Marchand won in 4:04.73, just off the world mark he set two years ago in Fukuoka, Japan (4:02.50). Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan took silver (4:08.32) with bronze for Ilia Borodin of the Neutral Athletes (4:09.16).

Marchand, earlier in the championships, shattered the 200 IM mark in 1:52.69. The old mark was 1:54.00 set 14 years ago by Lochte.

McIntosh picked up her fourth gold medal, winning the 400 IM in 4:25.78. It was just off her world record of 4:23.65 set in June. Jenna Forrester of Australia and Mio Narita of Japan tied for silver (4:33.26).

Although she won gold, McIntosh came up just short earlier in the meet in an attempt to break the 200-meter butterfly mark, perhaps the record she had been most intent on claiming.

McIntosh also won gold in the 200 IM and the 400 freestyle. And she took bronze Saturday in the 800 freestyle, which went to Ledecky.

The Neutral Athletes won the men’s 4x100 medley relay (3:26.93), followed by France (3:27.96) and the United States (3:28.62). It was the second gold of the night for the Neutral Athletes.

