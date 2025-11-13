Ammonia gas leak from a tanker truck in Oklahoma sickens dozens and forces evacuations

Roughly 30 people were taken to a local hospital, said Police Chief Angelo Orefice. Some people were at other hospitals for further treatment, including four in critical condition, the chief said. Authorities and hospitals didn’t immediately return calls seeking more information about the number of patients or their conditions.

The tanker truck began billowing ammonia gas late Wednesday night, causing those in the immediate to suffer from respiratory distress, city officials said at a news conference.

At least 500 to 600 people went to a shelter early Thursday while others were ordered to remain inside their homes for several hours. Some nursing homes were evacuated, and schools were closed for the day.

“It was a little crazy to wake up to,” said Krystal Blackwell, who told KWTV-TV that she was evacuated by emergency workers in masks. “I really thought it was a kind of dream.”

The driver of the truck carrying the gas had parked behind a Holiday Inn to get a room there for the evening, Orefice said. The cause seemed to be a mechanical failure on a valve or a faulty seal, the police chief said.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a farm fertilizer to help corn and wheat grow. The colorless gas has a pungent, suffocating odor and can be deadly, especially at high concentrations, or cause breathing problems and burns to the skin and eyes.

Just last week, an anhydrous ammonia leak caused by an explosion at a plant near Yazoo City, Mississippi, prompted evacuations and sent a plume of yellowish smoke rising above the facility.

Two years ago, five people died in Illinois when a tanker truck spilled anhydrous ammonia after it was forced off a road by a passing minivan.

The cleanup in Weatherford — a city of 12,000 people about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City — could take several days, the police chief said.

“We pretty much got a lot of of this stuff diluted right now,” Orefice said, adding that authorities were working with environmental officials.

Authorities said the air quality was being monitored and that the tanker truck was no longer leaking. A number of agencies were assisting, including hazmat crews and an Oklahoma National Guard.

Industrial gas distributor Airgas said it was working with local authorities. “Anhydrous ammonia warrants cautious handling and management,” the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said in a statement, urging people in Weatherford to follow instructions from authorities in the area.

McCormack reported from Concord, New Hampshire, and Brumfield reported from Cockeysville, Maryland.