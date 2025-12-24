Amorim says Fernandes to miss United game against Newcastle but appears optimistic

However, ahead of the only Boxing Day game in the Premier League, Amorim softened his view on the extent of Fernandes’ injury and also that of the calf problem sustained by Mainoo, who missed the Villa match.

“Not for this game,” Amorim said Wednesday on the prospect of either player being available to face Newcastle at Old Trafford.

“They are recovering. I don’t think that is going to take a lot of time. I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno.”

Asked for a timescale on Fernandes’ absence, Amorim added: “I don’t want to say, I have an idea but let’s see.”

