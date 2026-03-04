An Arkansas man accused of killing his daughter's alleged abuser wins GOP sheriff's nomination

Staley, whose department arrested Spencer in 2024, conceded the loss.

“Congratulations to Mr. Spencer. Tonight the voters made their decision in the Republican Primary, and I respect the decision,” Staley said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Spencer is now set to face Democrat Brian Mitchell Sr. in the heavily Republican county in November. He would not be able to serve if he is convicted of killing Michael Fosler, who was out on bond after being charged with numerous sexual offenses against Spencer's then-13-year-old daughter. Spencer's attorneys do not deny that he shot and killed Fosler, 67, but maintain he acted within the law to protect his child from a predator.

Spencer's campaign and attorneys did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

Spencer is out on bond while awaiting trial, which was originally scheduled to start in January. The trial was delayed after the presiding judge was removed from the case. A new date has not been set. Spencer has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show that on the night of the October 2024 shooting, Spencer woke up to find his daughter missing from her bedroom and went searching for her in his truck. He found the girl in the passenger seat of a vehicle Fosler was driving. Spencer forced Fosler’s truck off the highway and, after an altercation, called 911 to report he had shot the man, records show.

Spencer pledged in a Facebook post last month that if elected he would establish a dedicated team to combat sex crimes against children.