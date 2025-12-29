Andy Reid plans to return as Chiefs coach next season

The 67-year-old Reid is accustomed to answering questions about his future in February, after the Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl, which they had done each of the past three years. But he's less familiar with facing those questions in the final days of December, when the Chiefs have long since been eliminated from postseason contention.

Kansas City is 6-10 as it prepares for its season finale this weekend in Las Vegas.

Reid, who signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Chiefs in April 2024, spent his first 14 seasons as an NFL head coach in Philadelphia, where he led the Eagles to 130 regular-season wins and 10 more in the playoffs. That included four seasons that ended in the NFC title game and another that ended with a loss in the Super Bowl.

Reid's past 13 years have come in Kansas City, where he has won at an even greater clip.

With Alex Smith at quarterback the first five years and Patrick Mahomes under center since, the Chiefs have piled up 149 regular-season wins and gone 18-8 in the playoffs. This season will end streaks of 10 consecutive playoff trips, nine straight AFC West titles, seven consecutive AFC title game appearances and the past three years in the Super Bowl.

In five trips to the big game, Reid and Co. have brought three Lombardi Trophies back to Kansas City. Bill Belichick is the only coach with more Super Bowl rings, capturing six of them with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Reid has 307 wins overall. He needs 18 to pass George Halas for third on the NFL's career list behind Belichick and Don Shula.

