Angel Reese voices frustration with Chicago Sky's losing season, hints at possible exit

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” she said. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

Chicago was 9-30 heading into Wednesday night's game against Connecticut. The franchise is 2-15 since the All-Star Break, but Reese missed a lot of those games with a back issue.

“I’m not settling for the same (explative) we did this year,” the young star told the paper. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.6 points and 12.6 rebounds — which leads the league. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.

Reese told the paper that she wanted coach Tyler Marsh to coach players harder and didn't think the team's current roster was good enough to win championships. She also was called out injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who is sidelined with an ACL injury. Vandersloot, 36, was a big part of the franchise's only championship in 2021.

“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at,” Reese said.

