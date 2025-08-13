Angels turn triple play when Shohei Ohtani lines out to Zach Neto and 2 Dodgers are caught off base

Neto caught Ohtani's liner and stepped on second base in stride to get Rojas. Neto quickly threw to first, where Nolan Schanuel tagged out Rushing as the Dodgers rookie attempted to sneak back.

Rushing stepped awkwardly on first base and fell hard to the dirt after getting tagged, staying down for a long moment.

The Angels' triple play was their first since Aug. 18, 2023.

It also preserved a 5-5 tie in the latest edition of the Freeway Series. The Angels have won the first four games this season against the Dodgers.

