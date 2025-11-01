Another Indiana blowout: No. 2 Hoosiers hammer Maryland 55-10 after slow start

Still, this was another one-sided game for the Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), who since winning at Oregon have added victories over Michigan State, UCLA and Maryland by a combined 120 points.

Indiana outrushed Maryland 367-37.

The Terrapins (4-4, 1-4) lost their fourth straight. They had a chance to make it interesting early, intercepting Mendoza on the first drive and taking over at the Indiana 12-yard line. Maryland managed only a field goal out of that, and after forcing a three-and-out and again getting the ball in Hoosiers territory, the Terps failed to score at all.

Mendoza scored on a 7-yard run before the first quarter was over, and his 22-yard scoring pass to Omar Cooper Jr. made it 17-3.

It was 20-3 at halftime.

Maryland scored its lone touchdown on a 55-yard catch-and-run by DeJuan Williams, but Indiana answered with Kaelon Black's 31-yard scoring run.

Before the third quarter was half over, the Terps fumbled on consecutive offensive plays. One was returned 32 yards for a touchdown by Devan Boykin, and the other set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Roman Hemby that made it 41-10.

Mendoza's brother Alberto came on and threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jonathan Brady in the fourth, and Khobie Martin added a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:08 to play.

The takeaway

Indiana: Sarratt's health is the biggest concern to come out of this game, but when Maryland didn't take advantage of its early opportunities, the Hoosiers made the Terps pay with impressive efficiency.

Maryland: This was a step back for promising freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who threw two interceptions and lost the fumble that was run back for a TD.

Up next

Both teams are on the road next Saturday, with Indiana at Penn State and Maryland at Rutgers.

___

