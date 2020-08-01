Antetokounmpo, Bucks return with 119-112 win over Celtics

Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown had 22, but star forward Jayson Tatum had a nightmarish restart. He had five points on 2-for-18 shooting — though he actually only made one basket.

Kemba Walker scored 16 points but played just 19 minutes as the Celtics look to keep the All-Star guard healthy after he's been battling a sore knee.

Milwaukee had lost its final three games before the season was suspended in March but came back looking like the team that otherwise overpowered opponents all season. The Bucks broke to a 17-2 lead and should have been pitching a shutout. The lone Boston basket came when Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews tipped in Walker's missed 3-pointer. Tatum was given credit for the basket as the closest Celtics player.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Gordon Hayward scored 17 points and Daniel Theis had 13 points and 12 rebounds. ... Boston fell to 3-8, counting playoffs, against the Bucks the last two seasons. Milwaukee eliminated the Celtics in five games in last year's East semifinals.

Bucks: Brook Lopez had six blocked shots. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer said he believed Williams' injury wasn't serious and hoped the forward could be available soon. He thinks Williams was hurt during the second scrimmage and felt sore the next morning.

AWARD WINNERS

The game featured all the the monthly award winners in the Eastern Conference this season. Antetokounmpo won for October/November, December and January before Tatum earned the first of his career in February.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Play Portland on Sunday.

Bucks: Play Houston on Sunday.

