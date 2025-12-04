Antetokounmpo undergoes MRI after leaving Bucks' game with Pistons due to right calf strain

The two-time MVP had just assisted on AJ Green's layup less than three minutes into the game when he headed back up the court and slipped in the painted area. Antetokounmpo went down, clutched his right leg and eventually was helped up before walking gingerly to the locker room.

Rivers said he believed Antetokounmpo's injury may have stemmed from contact with a Detroit defender while driving along the baseline before passing to Green.

“I thought the bump was what made him lose his balance,” Rivers said.

The Bucks announced later in the first quarter that Antetokounmpo would miss the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo had missed the Bucks' 2024 first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers due to a left calf strain.

Antetokounmpo was playing his fourth game since returning from a left adductor strain that caused him to miss four games. The Bucks went winless during that stretch of four games Antetokounmpo didn't play.

"We've got to hang our hat on defense," Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma said. “I think we didn't do a good job of that when he was out the first time.”

They rallied from an 18-point deficit Wednesday and believe they can perform better this time if Antetokounmpo has an extended absence.

Antetokounmpo apparently was impressed with the way the Bucks responded against the Pistons.

“What’s so crazy is Giannis is the first person texting in the team group message, ‘Good job, fellas, way to get one,’” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said.

The two-time MVP entered Wednesday ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring (30.6), fifth in rebounding (10.7) and 17th in assists (6.4).

The injury came after ESPN reported earlier in the day that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had started conversations with the Bucks about the superstar’s future and whether he’s best suited to stay in Milwaukee or play elsewhere.

Rivers disputed that report during his pregame availability by saying “there’s been no conversations” in that regard.

“Giannis has never asked to be traded — ever,” Rivers said. “I can’t make that more clear.”

