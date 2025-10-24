Anthropic inks multibillion-dollar deal with Google for AI chips

A gigawatt, when used in reference to a power plant, is enough to power roughly 350,000 homes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Google calls its specialized AI chips Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs. Anthropic's AI systems also run on chips from Nvidia and the cloud computing division of Amazon, Anthropic's first big investor and its primary cloud provider.

The privately held Anthropic, founded by ex-OpenAI leaders in 2021, last month put its value at $183 billion after raising another $13 billion in investments. Its AI assistant Claude competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and others in appealing to business customers using it to assist with coding and other tasks.