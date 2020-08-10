Breaking News

Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for coronavirus

FILE - Antonio Banderas arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine. The Spanish actor announced his positive test on Instagram on Monday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and "making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm."

“I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from,” wrote Banderas.

A spokeperson for Banderas didn't immediate respond to messages Monday.

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain & Glory."

