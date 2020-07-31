Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL

The wide receiver must serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner. Because the the judge in the case withheld adjudication, Brown won’t receive a criminal conviction on his record if he successfully completes his probation.

The 32-year-old Brown established himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, being named to the All-Pro team four times and selected for seven Pro Bowls.

He was traded to Oakland last year, but never played in a regular-season game for the Raiders after he was released following several off-field incidents.

New England signed him in September, but released him a few weeks later after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,236 yards and 75 touchdowns in parts of 10 NFL seasons.

