AP Player of the Week: Texas A&M's Mario Craver honored for his career night against Notre Dame

The Mississippi State transfer posted career highs with 207 yards on seven catches, including an 86-yard touchdown, in the Aggies' 41-40 win at Notre Dame.

Craver is the nation's leading receiver after amassing over 100 yards in a third straight game. He's averaging 147.5 yards per game and 22.2 per catch and has four TDs.

He scored the Aggies' first points against Notre Dame when he got past his defender to make a catch at the A&M 30, broke through three would-be tacklers at the 50 and ran down the sideline to complete the 86-yard play.

Craver is the first player in program history to have a TD reception of at least 70 yards in two straight games. He had a 72-yarder against Utah State.

His 173 receiving yards at halftime were the most in a half since Mike Evans had 182 in the first half against Auburn in 2013.

Runner-up

Carson Beck, Miami. The Georgia transfer completed 23 of 28 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns and rushed six times for 28 yards and a TD in a 49-12 win over South Florida.

Through three games, Beck has connected on 79.3% of his passes (65 of 82), the best mark in the nation, for 812 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw his first two interceptions of the season in the USF game.

Honorable mention