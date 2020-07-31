AP Source: ESPN tabs Levy, Griese and Riddick for MNF booth

While ratings had increased the past two seasons, the announcing was widely criticized. ESPN is hoping this booth has more staying power.

Levy has been a “SportsCenter” anchor for most of his 27 years at the network, but returned to announcing games in 2016. He has teamed with Griese on college football the past four seasons. They have also called Denver Broncos preseason contests.

Griese joined ESPN in 2009 following an 11-year NFL career. He also was an analyst on radio for the Broncos for two seasons as well as working with Beth Mowens on an MNF game in 2018.

Riddick has been an integral part of ESPN's NFL studio shows, including Monday Night halftime and postgame, but has long wanted to get his shot at being in the booth. He expanded his repertoire last year when he was the analyst for Friday night college football games.

Lisa Salters is expected to return as the sideline reporter and John Parry as the rules analyst.

With NFL preseason games being canceled, the trio's debut will likely be the Tennessee Titans-Denver Broncos game on Sept. 14, which will be the second game of the doubleheader. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are expected to call the Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Giants game and could be in the mix for more MNF games if the college football season is scrapped.

