AP Source: Pac-12 Commissioner meets with player group

Meanwhile, the Mountain West became the latest conference to have its players take a public stand of unity, echoing the Pac-12 and Big Ten player groups in asking for assurances about COVID-19 protocols and testing, along eligibility and scholarship retention.

The Mountain West quickly responded Thursday night with a statement, saying many of the players' concerns were already being addressed and that the schools "value of out most important constituents, our student-athletes."

The Mountain West players, unlike the Pac-12 players, did not say they would opt out of the practices and games if their concerns were not addressed.

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced schools would be required to keep on scholarship any athlete opting out of this season because of concerns about COVID-19. No decision has been made on whether those athletes will be allowed to retain their eligibility, but the NCAA said it wanted a plan from each of its three divisions by Aug. 14.

Players around the country are already opting out of the coming season, with some saying goodbye to college football for good. On Thursday, potential first-round NFL draft picks Micah Parsons of Penn State, Gregory Rousseau of Miami and Rondale Moore of Purdue announced they were skipping the season to concentrate on preparing for pro careers.

On Friday, Michigan State starting offensive tackle Jordan Reid posted on social media that he was opting out of this season because of COVID-19, but planned redshirt and to return next season as a graduate student.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced six players, including starting quarterback Josh Jackson and two starting offensive linemen, were opting out.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25