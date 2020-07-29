AP Sources: Bosa gets $135 million extension with Chargers

General manager Tom Telesco said on Monday that the Chargers were in a good position with salary cap flexibility to get extensions done. The players' union had Los Angeles with $20.38 million in space, which was in the top 10 in the league, before Bosa's extension.

The website Over the Cap also estimated that the Chargers would have the second-most cap space going into 2021, even if there is a reduction in how much teams can spend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11.5 sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss. Bosa also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Last year, Bosa became the first Charger since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three straight multi-sack games.

Bosa’s extension also prevents the Chargers from having a messy holdout situation for the second straight season. Running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report until the fourth week of the regular season last year. Gordon signed with Denver during the offseason.

