AP Top 25 shuffle in store after No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 10 LSU defeated

All that came before the college football spotlight turned to the Southeastern Conference, which is where three of the five Associated Press Top 25 matchups were set on Saturday.

No. 9 Georgia came out on top in the only head-to-head meeting between top 10 teams this week, handing No. 5 Mississippi a 43-35 loss. It's the first loss of the season for Ole Miss and a big win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1.

Expect them to rise

— No. 17 Vanderbilt improved to 6-1 on Saturday with a 31-24 victory over LSU. Diego Pavia accounted for three touchdowns, running two in for the score and finding tight end Cole Spence for a third touchdown.

— No. 12 Georgia Tech remained undefeated on Saturday with a 27-18 thriller against ACC foe Duke. The Yellow Jackets are 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and could crack the top 10 as a result.

— No. 3 Indiana's success carried into Week 8 as the Hoosiers beat Michigan State 38-13. Another convincing win added to the resume paired with Miami's loss could be enough to give Indiana its highest ranking of the season.

— No. 9 Georgia rallied in the fourth quarter to get past previously unbeaten No. 5 Ole Miss. Gunner Stockton threw for four touchdowns, finding tight end Lawson Luckie for three of them.

Expect them to fall

— No. 10 LSU's future in the top 10 is murky after falling to Vanderbilt on Saturday. It's LSU's second loss of the season, with its first being three weeks ago against Ole Miss.

— No. 2 Miami was left stunned on Friday night, losing 24-21 to Louisville. It was a rough night for quarterback Carson Beck, who was picked off four times by the Cardinals’ defense. Beck, a Heisman front-runner up to this point, had thrown just three interceptions in five games before the Week 8 loss.

— No. 25 Nebraska fell 24-6 to an unranked Minnesota team on Friday night. Minnesota sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times, a program record. The Cornhuskers entered the rankings last week after a 34-31 win over Maryland.

— Ole Miss could fall out of the top five after losing to Georgia on the road. The Rebels pulled ahead in the third quarter with a 35-26 lead. The Bulldogs responded in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns and a field goal.

Knocking on the door

— Louisville could crack the rankings for the first time this season after upsetting No. 2 Miami on the road. The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish, starting with an early lead and culminating with two fourth-quarter interceptions.

— Tulane has been knocking on the door all season, and its resume became stronger on Saturday. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for two touchdowns in the final two minutes, leading the Green Wave to a 24-17 victory over Army. With a 6-1 record, the Green Wave could earn their first ranking of the season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football