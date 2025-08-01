Appeals court in Bosnia confirms sentence for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik

He said he is not surprised by the verdict, which he called “a clear political decision” orchestrated by Bosnian Muslims in collaboration with the European Union.

“I expect complete support from Serbia, we will turn to Russia for support, we will write a letter to the new U.S. administration,” Dodik said.

Dodik's lawyers said they will appeal the court ruling to Bosnia's highest court.

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join Serbia, which prompted the former U.S. administration to impose sanctions against him and his allies. Dodik was also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

Dodik’s separatist threats have stoked fears in Bosnia, where a 1992-95 war erupted when the country’s Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a ministate with the aim of uniting it with Serbia. About 100,000 people were killed and millions were displaced.

The U.S.-sponsored Dayton Accords ended the war and created two regions in Bosnia, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, which were given wide autonomy but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency made up of Bosniak, Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats.

Dodik has repeatedly clashed with the top international envoy overseeing the peace, Christian Schmidt, and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska. The Dayton peace agreement envisages that the high representative can impose decisions and change laws in the country.