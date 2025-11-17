Ariana Grande and Cher team up for 'SNL' in December. Josh O'Connor gets a hosting turn, too

Grande has been out and about of late promoting “Wicked: For Good,” while O'Connor stars in the upcoming “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.” It's Allen's second appearance on the show. She just released her fifth album, “West End Girl.”

“SNL” veteran host Melissa McCarthy will return Dec. 6 for her sixth time. Dijon will make his debut as musical guest. He has two Grammy nominations for his album, “Baby.”

The NBC sketch comedy show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and streams live on Peacock.