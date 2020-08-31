Arrests made at Hong Kong protest a year after police clash

The semi-autonomous Chinese city experienced months of protests last year after the government announced plans to pass an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Anger over the bill, seen as an infringement on the former British colony’s freedoms, sparked huge demonstrations that at times descended into violence, and rallies continued even after the bill was shelved.

On Monday, police raised a flag, warning those at the protest that they may be violating the city’s national security law, which bans subversion and secession. They used pepper spray to disperse the crowds and arrested at least 14 protesters between 16 and 60 years old on a range of charges, including unlawful assembly, disorder in public places and assaulting police officers.