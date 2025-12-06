Arsenal stunned late by Aston Villa, Man City closes gap and Liverpool draws

The Gunners' lead was cut to just two points after second-placed Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0.

Villa was a point further back in third.

Liverpool's troubled title defense stumbled again when it dropped more points at Leeds. Arne Slot's team blew a two-goal lead and conceded in the sixth minute of added time at Elland Road in a 3-3 draw.

Chelsea dropped points for the third game in a row in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Arsenal shocked

Buendia's winner came in the fifth minute of added time. The substitute kept a cool head during a goalmouth scramble, lifting a shot through the crowded box.

“In the manner that happened at the end, (it is) really difficult to take,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

It was the third consecutive time Arsenal dropped points away from home after draws with Sunderland and Chelsea. Those results have opened the door to rivals such as City and Villa.

Villa's ninth win from its last 10 games followed a dire start to the campaign when Unai Emery's team was winless after its first five.

“At the minute we’re on a great run,” said Matty Cash, who put Villa ahead in the 36th. “We know it’s not even Christmas yet so we have to keep being demanding, keep being consistent, and then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Leandro Trossard was a halftime substitute for Arsenal and he made a quick impact by leveling the game seven minutes later.

Buendia went on in the 87th and proved an inspired substitution.

“We fight until the last minute, the last second, it was a really incredible win,” he said.

Arsenal's second loss of the season was its first since August at Liverpool.

“We are 18 games unbeaten, and yet still the margin is so small,” Arteta said. “The effort was absolutely there and (we must) use that pain to go again."

Liverpool blows it

Deep into stoppage time at Leeds, Liverpool was set to move into the top five.

That was until Ao Tanaka arrived at the far post from a corner to deny Slot’s team a much-needed win.

“The only ones to blame is us because we do concede these chances," Slot told Sky Sports.

Liverpool was poised for just a third league win in 10 games when Hugo Ekitike scored twice in two minutes shortly after halftime. But Leeds responded with its own quickfire double when Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted from the penalty spot and Anton Stach leveled two minutes later.

Dominik Szoboszlai put the visitors in front again in the 80th but when the fourth official indicated nine minutes of added time the home crowd sensed another comeback and Tanaka delivered.

Mohamed Salah was on the bench for a third straight game and the Liverpool icon was an unused substitute. “We have to accept the situation we are in and I make my choices based on that,” Slot said.

City close the gap

Man City will be a familiar sight in Arsenal's rearview mirror.

In back-to-back campaigns in 2023 and 2024 Arteta watched City chase his team down to win the titles. And it is shaping up to be another fight between them.

Even after four losses in the league, City is just two points behind Arsenal after victory against Sunderland.

"We had the feeling that Arsenal are going to drop few points and if you want to be there you have to win games and that comes from the way you perform — not just a lucky day or lucky action,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Ruben Dias, with a brilliant long-range goal, and Josko Gvardiol gave City a 2-0 lead at the break at Etihad Stadium and Phil Foden headed in a third in the second half.

Chelsea stall

Fourth-placed Chelsea has seen its title challenge stall over the past week after a run of just two points from a possible nine.

Not even the return of Cole Palmer to the starting lineup for the first time since September could inspire the Club World Cup champion at Bournemouth.

To add to a frustrating day, Liam Delap went off in the first half with a shoulder injury.

Spectacular Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes scored directly from a corner in Newcastle's 2-1 win against Burnley.

The midfielder's wicked cross curled beyond Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka at St James' Park. Anthony Gordon added a second from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time.

What should have been a comfortable win for Newcastle became nervy after Zian Flemming pulled a goal back with a stoppage time penalty and Burnley threatened an equalizer.

Spurs snap painful home run

Tottenham got a long-awaited home win in the league after beating Brentford 2-0.

Spurs’ last win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the opening game of the season against newly promoted Burnley. That was followed by six straight winless games in front of its own fans. But that streak was broken by first half goals from Richarlison and Xavi Simons against coach Thomas Frank's former team.

Everton moved up to fifth after downing Nottingham Forest 3-0.

