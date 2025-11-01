Arsenal wins again to extend lead in the Premier League and Man United salvages late draw

Arsenal extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points after a 2-0 win against Burnley
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal in Burnley, England, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Sports
By JAMES ROBSON – AP Soccer Writer
Updated 23 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The wins just keep on coming for Arsenal.

The Premier League leader extended its advantage at the top of the standings to seven points on Saturday after a 2-0 victory against Burnley.

That's 13 wins from 15 games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's team after a flying start to the season that has only strengthened belief it will end its long-running title drought.

Not since 2004 has Arsenal been crowned English champion - but it has quickly established itself as the team to beat this season.

First half goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice at Turf Moor made it nine wins in a row and put further distance between Arsenal and the chasing pack.

Manchester United missed the chance to provisionally move up to second, but maintained its recent unbeaten run by scoring late to salvage a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Bottom of the table Wolverhampton remains winless after yet another defeat - losing 3-0 to Fulham.

Crystal Palace beat Brentford 2-0 and Brighton won 3-0 against Leeds.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

