Artists, academics defend LGBT rights in Poland

In the letter, also signed by Poland's Nobel laureate for literature Olga Tokarczuk, came to the defense of activists who have been detained this month for protesting the anti-LGBT rhetoric.

“We speak out in solidarity with activists and their allies, who are being detained, brutalized, and intimidated,” the letter said. “We voice our grave concern about the future of democracy in Poland, a country with an admirable history of resistance to totalitarianism and struggle for freedom.”

Recently the EU did react by rejecting small amounts of funding to six communities that had declared themselves to be "free of LGBT ideology,"

On Tuesday, the Polish justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, said that one of those communities, Tuchów, had become the victim of “ideological persecution” by the EU and that his ministry was earmarking 250,000 zlotys ($68,000 or 57,000 euros) to support it from a special fund.

He praised the town for what he said was the support of “well-functioning family” life.

A man stands on a Rainbow Flag as he attends a demonstration of far-right activists against LGBT rights in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Tensions over LGBT rights have been growing in Poland after an increasingly visible gay rights movement has been met by an angry backlash from the church and the government. (Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

