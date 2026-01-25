Aryna Sabalenka beats 19-year-old Mboko, faces 18-year-old Jovic in Australian Open quarterfinals

The 29-seeded Jovic overwhelmed Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes at John Cain Arena, the so-called People's Court, and she secured a spot in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The young American has been getting some good advice from 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic during the tournament. Djokovic said he's happy to help an up-and-coming star with Serbian heritage.

Jovic made it clear last year that she wanted a chance to play the World No. 1. Now she'll get the chance.

Sabalenka, who has joked about waiting for a formal invitation to partner Djokovic in mixed doubles at a major, breezed through the first set in 31 minutes against Mboko but had some difficulty in the second.

Mboko saved match points and played well enough to beat many players, but not the two-time Australian Open champion.

“What an incredible player for such a young age,” Sabalenka said of Mboko. “It’s incredible to see these kids coming up on Tour. I can’t believe I say that. I feel like I’m a kid!

“She pushed me so much, and I’m happy to be through,” Sabalenka added in her on-court TV interview.

Sabalenka led the second set 4-1, and then failed to convert three match points while leading 5-4. Mboko slowly took momentum and forced a tiebreaker only for Sabalenka to dominate.

It was the 20th straight tiebreak victory for Sabalenka.

“I try to — not to think this is a tiebreak and play point by point,” said Sabalenka, who won back-to-back titles in Australia in 2023 and ‘24 before losing last year’s final to Madison Keys. “I guess that’s the key to consistency.”

Sabalenka said playing the morning match at Melbourne Park came with some challenges, including shadows and bright sun.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like to play the first match, but the tricky part, at some point the sun goes right into your serve point. It’s kind of like tricky. You can break the serve,” she said. “That’s what actually happened. Two breaks that she got, it was on the side when I was facing the sun. Yeah, I didn’t deal that good with the serve. She did an incredible job serving on that side.”

Jovic and Mboko were scheduled to play doubles together later Sunday on Kia Arena against fourth-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai.

Jovic trusting her instincts

After her singles win — when she broke Putintseva's serve six times and led 6-0, 4-0 before she dropped serve herself — Jovic said she'd just concentrate on her own game when she faced Sabalenka.

She saved two break points in the opening game of the match against Putintseva and was dominant throughout. She had her 31-year-old rival chastizing herself during the changeovers and practicing shots trying to work out ways to get back into the match.

When Jovic hit a crosscourt forehand winner to convert another break in the second set, Putintseva tossed her racket toward the ball, trying to make a connection.

“I feel great. Really glad to get through,” Jovic said. “Obviously the scoreline is favorable. I felt like if I let her come back a little bit, it would become a dog fight.”

As for her progress from here, Jovic said she's going to trust her instincts.

“I know how hard I've worked,” she said. “I’m just trusting everything is going to happen like it should.”

In a later match Sunday on Rod Laver Arena, top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faced No. 19 Tommy Paul for a spot in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz is in Australia trying to complete a career Grand Slam.

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff, the third seeds on the men and women's sides, also played later for spots in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis