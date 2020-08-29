A's, Astros walk off field in protest, game postponed

“I’m proud of this generation because in the '60s, it was mostly African Americans and a few white Americans that stood up, but in this day and age, I’m seeing young people of all nationalities and all religions that are standing up together,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, who is Black. “The young people are a voice to be heard in the country, and I’m very, very proud of the young people in this country.”

There have been 11 big league games postponed this week as clubs joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in calling off games while protesting social injustice. Major League Baseball let teams decide whether to play or not.

The Astros and Athletics will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. The teams will recognize Jackie Robinson Day in the first game.

Baker and Athletics manager Bob Melvin met with the umpires at home plate several minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 8:10 p.m.

“I woke up this morning -- and I’ve always known the story of Jackie Robinson -- but I had a different view today,” Melvin said. “I was angry today. I was sad, I was all of the above. I was looking forward to putting this jersey on. I have the utmost respect for No. 42 and his plight.”

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt appeared to be going through his pregame routine, ramping up to pitching in the visitor’s bullpen but abruptly stopped warming up about 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. walked to the right field bullpen with an orange glove and ball, but only sat on a bench and never warmed up.

McCullers headed back to the dugout shortly after the national anthem, which was played before the players took the field.

“If we can change one person’s mind, have a conversation that changes one person’s thought process that saves a life, this was worth it to us,” said Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, who is Black. “As a group, we’ve done a great job talking about it, but these situations that keep coming up have to stop. I think we all feel the same way.”

On Thursday, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins took a similar action before their game at Citi Field, walking off the field.

"We felt like this message was bigger than missing another game to show support for our brothers, not only on our team but across the league as well to let them know we have their backs,” Astros outfielder Josh Reddick said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The scoreboard for baseball game is seen before both the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros players walked off the field in protest of racial injustice before the start of their baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel talks with teammates before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox

The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros stand together in a moment of silence before leaving the field without playing their scheduled baseball game in a protest of racial injustice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. points across the field at Oakland Athletics manger Bob Melvin after the national anthem Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston The baesball teams took the field, observed a moment of silence, and then walked off the field in protest of racial injustice. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., right, shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve stand with other teammates and the Oakland Athletics in a moment of silence before a baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. The teams took the field, observed a moment of silence, and then walked off the field in protest of racial injustice. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox

Houston Astros players leave the dugout as they walk out in protest of racial injustice before their baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Oakland Athletics players walk out of the dugout in protest of racial injustice before their baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, and his team stand for the national anthem while all wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. The teams took the field, observed a moment of silence, and then walked off the field in protest of racial injustice. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Kevin M. Cox Credit: Kevin M. Cox