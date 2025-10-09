As Tropical Storm Jerry churns in the Atlantic, Priscilla and a nor'easter threaten US with flooding

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Jerry churned Thursday in the Atlantic on its approach to the Leeward Islands as Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast, threatening heavy rain and flooding in their paths, forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Raymond was announced midday Thursday by the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, making it the third system now off the western coast of Mexico. Post-tropical cyclone Octave was also off Mexico's Pacific coast, but weakening.

Raymond was about 115 miles (190 kilometers) south-southeast of Zihuatanejo, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was traveling west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), forecasters said.

Priscilla could bring flash flooding through the weekend across the U.S. Southwest, the hurricane center said.

And off the coast of the U.S. Southeast, a storm without a name along with unusually high King Tides because the moon is closer than usual to the Earth threatened to bring days of heavy winds that could cause coastal flooding, especially along the vulnerable North Carolina Outer Banks and in frequently flooded Charleston, South Carolina.

About seven weeks remain in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and meteorologists warned the Pacific Ocean cooling pattern called La Nina, which can warp weather worldwide and turbocharge hurricanes, has returned.

It may be too late in the hurricane season to impact tropical weather in the Atlantic, but this La Nina may have other impacts from heavy rains to drought across the globe.

Tropical Storm Jerry to move past the Leeward Islands

Jerry was centered about 175 miles (285 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), the center said.

The storm was expected to pass near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday night.

Officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe warned of power outages on Thursday, noting the island’s grid is grappling with power generation issues that began earlier this week and that inclement weather would worsen them.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin, Sint Maarten and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat and Saba and St. Eustatius, the hurricane center said.

The storm should strengthen into a hurricane Saturday. The Nor'easter expected to send rain and pounding waves into the Southeast U.S. is helping steer Jerry away from the islands and into the open Atlantic, forecasters said.

Coastal storm to bring flooding tides to southeast US coast

In Charleston, the combination of the coastal storm and the higher King Tides have forecasters predicting a high tide Friday morning of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters). That would be the 13th highest tide at the gauge in Charleston Harbor, which has been recording data for more than a century.

The city offered free parking in some garages starting Thursday morning when the tide was 0.6 feet (18 centimeters) below Friday's forecast but still flooded about a dozen streets.

Along the North Carolina Outer Banks, forecasters said the worst weather should start Friday through the weekend. They warned it was likely that highway N.C. 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands would likely have to close again because of ocean overwash.

More homes could fall into the sea too. Twenty-one houses have collapsed because of rising sea levels and shifting beaches since 2020, with 10 of them destroyed by the churning waters in the past month as Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda moved well offshore, according to the National Park Service.

More storms in the Pacific

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Raymond was forecast to remain off the southwestern coast of Mexico through Friday before nearing Baja California Sur on Saturday and Sunday. The hurricane center said the storm would strengthen by Friday before weakening over the weekend.

A tropical storm warning associated with Raymond was issued from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

Tropical Storm Priscilla was centered about 165 miles (265 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern part of Baja California and moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kph).

Priscilla had approached major hurricane status Tuesday before weakening to a tropical storm on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to move into the southwestern U.S. as it weakens further. Flood watches have been issued for parts of Arizona, California and Nevada.

Meanwhile, the former tropical storm Octave dissipated Thursday about 360 miles (580 kilometers) off the southern tip of Baja California, the hurricane center said.