As virus rebounds in France, Macron bristles at border rules

Now that Britain, Germany and Belgium have imposed new restrictions on people arriving from all or parts of France, Macron called for better European coordination.

“Let’s have the same criteria,” he said Friday. “Let’s not repeat the errors of March,” when chaotic unilateral border closures left lines of trucks stuck on roads and travelers stranded.

He said it made “no sense” to close borders, particularly for millions of workers within the EU’s travel-free zone who cross borders to work.

Speaking through a mask, he admitted that masks are “bothersome, annoying” but called it “a reasonable constraint that we should accept for a certain time” to revive the economy.

He also promised 15 billion euros ($17.8 billion) in state investment in projects to bring jobs and manufacturing back to France. He spoke after inaugurating a new production site at the Seqens pharmaceutical plant north of Paris.

France suffered shortages of masks, medicines and other medical supplies at the height of the virus crisis, notably because of its dependence on suppliers in China.