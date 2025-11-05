As world leaders enter climate talks, people in poverty have the most at stake

“The sun in the summer nowadays is scary,” Cassiano said.

As world leaders come to Brazil for climate talks, people like Cassiano are the ones with the most at stake. Poor communities are often more vulnerable to hazards like extreme heat and supersized storms and less likely to have the resources to cope than wealthier places.

Any help from the climate talks depends on countries not just laying out pledges and plans to lower emissions. They also need to find the political will to implement them, as well as come up with the billions of dollars needed to adapt everything from harvests to houses to better withstand human-caused climate change.

All of it is sorely needed for the 1.1 billion people around the world who live in acute poverty, according to the United Nations.

That's why many have lauded the choice of Belem, a relatively poor city, to host these talks.

“I am pleased that we will be going to a place like this, because this is where climate meets poverty, meets demand, meets financing needs, and meets the reality of the majority of the population of this world that are impacted by climate change,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme.

Even in wealthy countries, the poor face climate impacts

It's not just poor people in poor countries who suffer when poverty and climate change collide. A U.N. Development Programme report found that even in highly developed countries, 82% of people living in poverty will be exposed to at least one of four climate hazards: high heat, drought, floods and air pollution.

People in poverty are more vulnerable to climate change for several reasons, said Carter Brandon, a senior fellow at the World Resources Institute who works on the economics of climate change and the finances of adapting to it.

They might not have the money to leave areas like inundated deltas or floodplains, landslide-prone hillsides or farmlands regularly scorched by drought. Nor to rebuild after a disaster hits. And those financial hits can be worsened by other problems like health issues, lack of education or lack of social mobility.

“It’s not just, climate destroys buildings or bridges or property. It destroys the livelihoods of families. And if you don’t have savings, that’s really devastating,” Brandon said.

Crop yields suffer in many places, but worst in poor countries