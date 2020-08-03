Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area

While he granted the demand, Duterte appeared irritated by the medical groups' criticism, saying they could have talked to him first. “If you will stage a revolution, you will give me the free ticket to stage a counter-revolution. How I wish you would do it,” Duterte said in his televised remarks Sunday night.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— An outbreak in China’s far northwestern region of Xinjiang is continuing to subside, with 28 new cases reported Monday. The outbreak of 590 cases so far has been concentrated in the capital, Urumqi, where authorities have conducted mass testing, cut public transport, isolated some communities and restricted travel. Yet, while mainland China’s latest outbreak appears to have peaked, authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong are struggling to contain infections, with more than 200 added over the weekend.

— South Korea has confirmed 23 additional cases of the coronavirus, amid a downward trend in the number of locally infected patients. The additional cases announced Monday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the country’s total to 14,389 with 301 deaths. The agency says 20 new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. Health authorities have said imported cases are less threatening to the wider community as they enforce two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad.

Passengers write their names and contact numbers before boarding a passenger jeepney to help contact tracing in trying to curb the spread of the COVID19, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Quezon city, Philippines. Coronavirus infections in the Philippines continues to surge Sunday as medical groups declared the country was waging a losing battle against the contagion and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A "distancing" sign is placed on plastic sheets at a passenger jeepney terminal to help curb the spread of COVID19 as drivers at the Tandang Sora station were recently allowed back on the road after months of not being able to work on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Quezon city, Philippines. Coronavirus infections in the Philippines continues to surge Sunday as medical groups declared the country was waging a losing battle against the contagion and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Children wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus play near a street performer dressed as a statue at a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman and a child wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus visit a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)