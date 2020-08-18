Asia Today: Philippine capital's virus lockdown being eased

Duterte, 75, used his televised appearance to deny rumors that he has fallen ill and was flown out of the country over the weekend for treatment. “Stop this nonsense about me going to Singapore,” he said.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea reported 246 new cases as the virus continues to spread in the greater capital area where churches have emerged as major clusters. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 959 cases have been reported in five days. A northern Seoul church led by a bitter critic of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has emerged as a major cluster of infections, with health workers detecting more than 300 infections linked to its members. The pastor, Jun Kwang-hun, was hospitalized after testing positive on Monday. KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong raised concern that the number of virus carriers could be higher because some church members and protesters were refusing to come forward for testing.

— Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria state on Tuesday reported its lowest tally of new infections in a month. Victoria’s Health Department reported 222 new cases, the lowest daily tally since 217 were recorded on July 18. The state also reported 17 deaths following a daily record of 25 fatalities on Monday. Infections have been trending down after a second lockdown came into force in the state capital Melbourne in early August that included a curfew and mandatory mask-wearing.

A health worker distributes medicines and vitamins to a resident at an area placed under stricter lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Caloocan city, Philippines on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The capital and outlying provinces is still under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

In this on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, photo, protesters stage an anti-government rally in Seoul, South Korea. A conservative South Korean pastor who has been a bitter critic of the country's president has tested positive for the coronavirus health authorities said Monday, Aug. 17, two days after he participated in an anti-government rally in Seoul that drew thousands. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

In this April 20, 2020, photo, Sarang Jeil Church pastor Jun Kwang-hun speaks outside a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea. Jun who has been a bitter critic of the country's president has tested positive for the coronavirus health authorities said Monday, Aug. 17, two days after he participated in an anti-government rally in Seoul that drew thousands. (Ko Jun-beom/Newsis via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited