Asia Today: S. Korea has highest daily increase since March

— Authorities imposed a one-week lockdown in Nepal’s capital and surrounding districts Wednesday after a surge in coronavirus cases. People are prohibited from leaving their homes, offices and businesses are closed and traffic halted except for essential and emergency movement. All outdoor religious activities and ceremonies are also not allowed. Violators face one month in jail and 500 rupees ($4) in fine. Nepal's 1,016 cases recorded Tuesday was its highest daily spike. Kathmandu had 205 of the new cases. A national lockdown imposed in March lasted for 120 days before being lifted last month. The country has confirmed 28,257 cases and 114 deaths from coronavirus.

— Australia has a deal to manufacture and distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. “Under the deal, every single Australian will be able to receive the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for free, should trials prove successful, safe and effective,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. “If this vaccine proves successful, we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians,” he said. The deal came as Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state announced its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks. The Victoria’s Health Department on Wednesday said 216 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in the latest 24-hour period.

A social distancing sign is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. South Korea will ban large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the greater capital area following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. The signs read "Social distance and keep 2 meter away." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon