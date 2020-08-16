Asia Today: S. Korea reports 279 cases, highest in 5 months

The COVID-19 resurgence in a region with 10 times more people than Daegu is a rude awakening for a country that has been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus.

There are concerns that the spread could worsen after thousands of anti-government protesters rallied in Seoul on Saturday despite official pleas to stay home. It appears the protests organized by conservative activist and church groups mainly involved people over 60, who are considered at higher risk for complications linked to COVID-19.

After resisting calls to strengthen social distancing for months over concerns about further hurting the economy, the government of President Moon Jae-in announced stronger measures for the Seoul area.

The two-week measures beginning Sunday advise high-risk facilities like nightclubs, karaoke bars, gyms and buffet restaurants to close or otherwise enforce distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and mask wearing.

Fans are banned once again from professional baseball and soccer games, which had just begun to slowly bring back spectators in late July.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Australia’s Victoria state on Sunday reported 16 deaths from COVID-19 and 279 new infections, continuing a downward trend over the past week. State Premier Daniel Andrews says the latest deaths included people in their 70s, 80s and 90s, 11 of whom in aged care. Andrews says he feels “cautious optimism” that the strict lockdown in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, and in rural Victoria is flattening the curve. He says the numbers are heading in the right direction. “I am and always was very cautious but there is on my part at least a cautious optimism and a sense of real hope that this strategy is working and that we are seeing numbers fall now."

— Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine. The outbreak in Auckland, discovered Tuesday, has prompted officials to put the nation’s largest city back into a two-week lockdown. The outbreak has now grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe all the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn’t spreading beyond that cluster. New Zealand had gone 102 days without community spread of the disease before the latest outbreak. Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven’t yet been able to figure out how it happened.

— China reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period, bringing its official total to 84,827 since the pandemic started. Four cases were in the far west Xinjiang region, where a now-waning outbreak has infected more than 800 people over the past month. The other 15 were people who had arrived from overseas. China has seen a small uptick in such imported cases, reporting 144 in the past week.

A police officer wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, stand guard in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. South Korea has reported 279 new coronavirus cases in the highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A banner showing precautions against the coronavirus is seen at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. South Korea has reported 279 new coronavirus cases in the highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Police officers and visitors wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walk in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. South Korea has reported 279 new coronavirus cases in the highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A woman wearing a mask with a heart shape attends the Hello Chongli-Thaiwoo Midi Music Season held in Chongli in northern China's Hebei Province on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Large scale events are returning with China having contained the coronavirus outbreak with majority of new cases being in travelers arriving from overseas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Protesters wearing face masks hold umbrellas in the rain during a rally against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters, armed with umbrellas and raincoats, marched through the soggy streets of South Korea's capital Saturday, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A protester argues with a police officer during a rally against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters, armed with umbrellas and raincoats, marched through the soggy streets of South Korea's capital Saturday, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Community health workers screen a man for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Community health workers screen a man for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

A visitor wearing a face mask walks near a banner showing precautions against the coronavirus at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man