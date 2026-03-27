Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street's worst day since start of Iran war

Asian stocks have traded mostly lower after Wall Street had its worst day since the start of the Iran war over growing doubts about a de-escalation
James Denaro, center, and Dilip Patel, left, work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

James Denaro, center, and Dilip Patel, left, work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Business
By CHAN HO-HIM – AP Business Writer
3 minutes ago
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HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Friday after Wall Street had its worst day since the start of the Iran war over growing doubts about a de-escalation.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2% to 52,982.86 in early trading. South Korea’s Kospi sank 3.1% to 5,293.26.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1% to 24,825.50, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% to 3,893.21.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%, while Taiwan’s Taiex was trading 1.5% lower.

On Thursday, Wall Street fell to its worst drop since the Iran war began, with the S&P 500 sinking 1.7% for its worst day since January to 6,477.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 45,960.11. The Nasdaq composite slumped 2.4% to 21,408.08, and is off 10% below its recent all-time high in what is considered a “correction.”

Expectations this week of de-escalation negotiations between Washington and Tehran have sent markets into disarray.

Shortly after Wall Street trading closed Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was postponing a threatened attack on Iran’s energy facilities as he further delayed until April 6 a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil and gas transport.

Doubts over a possible end to the war grew after Iran rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal and issued a counterproposal, while the U.S. was sending more troops to the region.

Oil prices fell again on Friday after earlier gains. Brent crude futures, the international standard, was down 1.1% to $100.77 per barrel. It was above $102 on Thursday.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.3% early Wednesday to $93.30 a barrel.

In other dealings early Friday, gold and silver prices rose. Gold’s price was up 1% to $4,420.70 per ounce. The price of silver was 1.6% higher to $69.04.

The U.S. dollar fell to 159.56 Japanese yen from 159.81 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1539, up from $1.1527.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.

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