Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox

As Neris made his way off the mound, he had words with Hudson and yelled toward the Red Sox dugout, causing both teams, including bullpens, to come on the field before order was quickly restored.

Asked if he felt the Red Sox were stealing signs, Neris responded: “Maybe. Maybe yes, maybe no."

“But I still wanted to concentrate," the 36-year-old right-hander continued. "In (that) situation, I want to do what I’m feeling in the moment. That is the reason why I moved him to third.”

Neris declined to specify what he said to Hudson that caused the benches to empty.

“Nothing. It’s part of the game,’’ he said with a grin. “Something funny. People come into (the clubhouse) maybe to hear what happened, but nothing serious.”

Astros manager Joe Espada, speaking to the media before Neris, had no insight into what caused the confrontation.

“I’m actually going to ask Neris," he said. "I really don’t know what words were exchanged to be honest with you.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb