At least 15 injured in a knife and chemical attack at a factory in Japan

The fire department told The Associated Press that five of the people who were stabbed were in serious condition but other details were not available.

Shizuoka prefectural police said the attacker, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory, but did not give further details.

The suspect was carrying a survival knife and wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, the major Japanese newspaper Asahi reported, citing investigators.

Seven others were also injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack, and taken to hospitals for treatment, the fire department said.

No other details were immediately known.

Japan has strict gun control laws and is known for rare violent crimes, but there have been a number of high-profile knife attacks in recent years.