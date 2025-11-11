At least 16 bodies found in clandestine cemetery near Mexico's Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities reported on Monday the discovery of a property used as a clandestine grave site in a town near the Caribbean resort of Cancun, where the remains of at least 16 people have been found so far, though they have not yet been identified.

According to Quintana Roo Attorney General Raciel López Salazar, the site was located in the town of Leona Vicario, 26 miles (42 km) west of Cancun, and five points of “forensic interest” still need to be examined, which could raise the number of victims.