Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor

A’s teammate Jacob Wilson was second in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America that was announced on Monday night. Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was third.

Baldwin, 24, stepped up for Atlanta after No. 1 catcher Sean Murphy was sidelined by a cracked rib in spring training. While Murphy was limited by injuries for much of the year, Baldwin hit .274 with 19 homers, 80 RBIs and an .810 OPS in 124 games.

Baldwin’s win secured an extra selection for Atlanta after the first round in next year’s amateur draft under the collective bargaining agreement’s prospect promotion incentive.

Baldwin received 21 of 30 first-place votes. Cubs right-hander Cade Horton was second, and Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin finished third. The balloting was conducted before the postseason.

Kurtz and Baldwin each get $750,000 from a pre-arbitration bonus pool, and runners-up Wilson and Horton each receive $500,000.

The Manager of the Year for each league will be announced on Tuesday, followed by the Cy Young Award winners on Wednesday.

Kurtz, 22, starred at Wake Forest University before he was selected by the A’s with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 amateur draft. The 6-foot-5 slugger began this season in the minors, but he hit an RBI single in his first big league at-bat on April 23 against Texas.

It was a sign of things to come.

He hit a solo drive off Dodgers reliever J.P. Feyereisen for his first big league homer on May 13. He belted four more homers in a span of four days that same month, including his first career multihomer game on May 21 against the Angels.

He had his signature performance on July 25 at Houston, becoming the youngest player in major league history and the first rookie to hit four home runs in one game. He went 6 for 6 with eight RBIs while matching an MLB record with 19 total bases.

Kurtz is the 14th unanimous selection for AL Rookie of the Year and the second from the A’s franchise, joining Mark McGwire in 1987. He is the ninth winner for the A's overall, sending most in the AL behind the Yankees' 10.

Baldwin was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Missouri State University. He started on opening day for Atlanta and got his first major league hit on March 29 at San Diego.

Baldwin had one of his biggest days of the season on July 21, driving in six runs in a 9-5 victory over San Francisco. He went deep twice and finished with five RBIs in his first career multihomer game on Aug. 7, an 8-6 win over Miami.

Baldwin is the seventh catcher to win the NL honor and the second from the Braves, joining Earl Williams in 1971. He is the 10th winner from the Braves franchise overall, trailing only the Dodgers with a record 18.

