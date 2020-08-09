Atlético says 2 group members test positive for coronavirus

It said in a statement that the entire group that was set to go to Lisbon will be tested again before the team can travel, and that the team's schedule is being altered to allow the new tests.

Atlético is set to face Leipzig on Thursday in the last eight.

The quarterfinals start on Wednesday with Atalanta facing Paris Saint-Germain. The other one-game series will involve Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich on Friday and Manchester City vs. Lyon on Saturday.

The matches will take place at two stadiums in Lisbon.

Earlier this week Atlético had to cancel a friendly of its women’s team after a positive test within the group.

