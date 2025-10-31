Breaking: Ohio adopts new congressional map with 12-3 GOP advantage

Auger-Aliassime ends Vacherot's impressive run at the Paris Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime has ended Valentin Vacherot’s impressive run at the Paris Masters with a 6-2, 6-2 win in their quarterfinal match
Monaco's Valentin Vacherot reacts during quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Sports
20 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ended Valentin Vacherot’s impressive run at the Paris Masters on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2 win in the quarterfinals.

Vacherot had won his previous 10 Masters matches — highlighted when he defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win his first title in Shanghai earlier this month — but Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for the Monegasque player as he advanced to his fourth Masters semifinal.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime has reached 10 tour-level semifinals this season, going on to win titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels.

The Canadian will next meet Alex de Minaur or Alexander Bublik, playing their quarterfinal later Friday.

Also Friday, Jannik Sinner continues his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking when he faces fifth-seeded Ben Shelton. Sinner will return to No. 1 if he wins the tournament.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev faced 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev in the other quarterfinal.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

