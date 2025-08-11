Australia will recognize a Palestinian state, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will recognize a Palestinian state, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday, joining the leaders of France, Britain and Canada in signaling they would do so.

His remarks followed weeks of urging from within his Cabinet and from many in Australia to recognize a Palestinian state and amid growing criticism from officials in his government over suffering and starvation in Gaza. Australia’s government has also criticized plans announced in recent days by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a fresh, sweeping military offensive in Gaza.